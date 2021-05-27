Crash
Cody G. McNett, 24, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township May 18, when the left front tire of his 2008 Chevrolet C650 blew, causing the truck to veer to the left. McNett was able to bring the vehicle to a stop before it collided with the median guide cables. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Prohibited weapons
William Post, 30, of Westfield, was arrested following a probation investigation at his residence on Route 49, May 7. Police said using a search warrant, they found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as metal knuckles during the search. He was charged in district court.
Drug possession
John Palfreyman, 41. of Ulster, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after he crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Pumpkin Hill Road, Rutland Township April 14. Charges were filed in district court.