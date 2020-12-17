Theft of motor vehicle
A 33-year-old Canton man was the victim of theft when someone took his red and white 1986 Honda TRX250 four-wheeler from Porter Road, Union Township between Oct. 16 and Nov. 1. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-662-2151.
Shoplifting
Drew Loper, 29, of Blossburg, was charged with retail theft from Walmart after he allegedly failed to pay for numerous items while using a self check-out register between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, with a total value of $449.36.
DUI
A 65-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following o a report of a disabled vehicle on Sand Run Road, Duncan Township, Oct. 30. Police found a Subaru sedan with its flashers on. A second vehicle arrived and the driver identified himself as the sedan’s owner. He said the clutch had burnt out while he was driving so he left the car there to get another vehicle. Police said he displayed signs of impairment and was taken to UPMC Wellsboro for a legal blood draw.
Crash
Kevin W. Kiselyk, 58, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Gaines Township, Dec. 7. Kiselyk was traveling east in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse when he passed another vehicle in his lane and met an oncoming vehicle. Kiselyk traveled off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision and hit a utility pole, coming to rest off the roadway. He was wearing a seat belt. Citations for summary traffic violations will be filed in district court.
Strangulation
David Kalyan, 58, of Westfield Township, was arrested following a domestic incident that started with an argument that turned physical with a 58-year-old female victim at Potter Brook Road, Westfield Township, on Nov. 15. He was arrested and transported to Tioga County Prison and faces charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
Burglary
Police are looking for the person or persons who entered an unlocked trailer belonging to a 38-year-old Tioga woman and took multiple items including three computers, a cooler, a five gallon water cooler, medication for diabetes and toiletry items. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151. Total value of the items stolen was more than $4,000.
Harassment
A 54-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested and charged with harassment following an incident at Valley View Estates, Charleston Township, Dec. 12. The arrestee reportedly shoved the 37-year-old female victim of Mansfield with his right hand, causing her to stumble backward.
Endangerment
A 38-year-old Lawrenceville man was the victim of reckless endangerment at Buckwheat Hollow Road, Jackson Township, Dec. 7. He was searching for a downed deer he shot when he reportedly heard a gunshot that sounded like it hit a tree in his vicinity.
Criminal mischief
A 26-year-old Knoxville man was the victim of criminal mischief when an 11-year-old juvenile reportedly threw a handful of rocks at his 2014 Dodge Dart as it traveled west on East Lawrence Road, Nov. 7, causing damage to the vehicle.
False identification
Frank Mueller, 38, of Lawrenceville, was charged with making false reports following unauthorized use of a motor vehicle belonging to a 36-year-old Horseheads, N.Y., woman on Route 287, Lawrence Township, Nov. 17.
Unauthorized use
A 48-year-old Canton man was the victim of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle when someone used and did not return his 2016 Jeep without consent on Dec. 7 at Route 414, Union Township.
Theft by deception
A 48-year-old Mansfield man was the victim of identity theft when someone filed an unemployment claim in his name between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7.
A 37-year-old Westfield man was the victim of identity theft after an unauthorized bank transfer in a stock trading app was made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 10. The transfer was reversed by the app.
Wire fraud
A 51-year-old Covington man was the victim of wire fraud and theft by deception after someone claiming to be from Amazon sent him an email enticing him to purchase $2,500 in gift cards and then provide the access codes over the phone.