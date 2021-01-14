Rape
Police are investigating a report of a possible sexual assault against a 36-year-old Elmira, N.Y. woman that allegedly occurred in Gaines Township Dec. 25, 2020.
Crashes
Margo D. Haddow, 23, of Liberty, was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Spillway Road, Charleston Township Jan. 4. Haddow was traveling west in a 2008 Volkswagen Golf down hill into a right hand curve, when she applied her brakes and the car began to slide on the snow, ice and slush covered roadway as she applied the brakes. The car then slid into the guide rail end and began to spin 180 degrees, coming to rest along the snow next to the guide rail. She and her passenger, Elliot T. Gile, 23, of Mansfield, suffered minor injuries. They were treated on the scene by Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulances personnel and were not transported to the hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.
A deer in the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Jan. 2. The unidentified driver was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Rav4 when the deer entered the roadway and the driver was unable to avoid hitting it. The driver was uninjured and the car was able to be driven from the scene.
Ice covered roadways and speed were the causes of a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township, Jan. 1. The unidentified driver was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Supercab pick-up truck when they lost control of the truck on the completely ice covered roadway, traveling off the road and hitting an embankment, after first overturning. The truck was driven from the scene after being righted onto its wheels by Wheelers Towing. The occupants were not injured and were wearing seat belts. The driver was cited for speeding.
Slippery roadways and speed were the cause of a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Richmond Township Jan. 3. The unidentified driver was traveling north in a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL450 when it crossed a slippery patch of road, causing the driver to lose control, rotate completely and travel off the road, where it hit a guiderail and stopped. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seat belt and was charged with speeding. The car was driven from the scene.
Natasha R. English, 39, of Bradford, escaped inury in a one-vehicle crash on Route15, Tioga Township Dec. 11. Her 11-year-old male passenger also was uninjured in the crash. English was traveling north in a 2004 Dodge Neon when for an unknown reason, the car left the east side of the roadway and hit multiple road markers. While attempting to re-enter the road, the car hit the end of a guiderail, coming to rest in both travel lanes. English was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances.
Harassment
A 38-year-old Knoxville woman was charged with harassment following an incident at a 127 West Main Street residence, Knoxville Dec. 25. Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident and found that the arrestee had pushed the 20-year-old female victim, of Elkland, pulled her hair and hit her nose with her head.
Theft
A 56-year-old Wellsboro man is the victim of theft after someone took an ignition key and remote door fob from a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt at his residence on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township Jan. 4.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating an incident on Hills Creek Lake Road, Charleston Township in which someone intentionally knocked over a stop sign at the intersection with Cobb Road, with an unknown vehicle between Jan. 6 and Jan. 11.
Dog law violation
Jon Bowers, 62, of Mansfield, was charged with failing to confine his dogs to his property after the two pit-bull type dogs got loose on Jan. 4 and entered the nearby property of a 21-year-old Mansfield man, resulting in injury to the victim’s ducks.
DUI
A 45-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 15 North, Tioga Township, Jan. 8. Charges are pending in district court.
Drug possession
A 26-year-old man from Lawrenceville was arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic on Main Street, Lawrenceville Jan. 10.