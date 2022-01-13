Theft
A 66-year-old Wellsboro man was the victim of theft from his Verizon account in the amount of $3,800 between Oct. 1, 2021 and Nov. 23, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
Two male teenagers were arrested for harassment with physical contact following a report of a fight on Wellsboro Street, Tioga on Jan. 5. Charges are pending in district court for all involved parties.
Drug possession
A 43-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police were dispatched to a trespassing report at a residence on Route 6, Charleston Township Dec. 10. Charges are pending in district court.
Crashes
Brandon M. Schrader, 24, of Lawrenceville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Lawrence Township Dec. 4. Schrader was traveling west in a 2006 Jeep Laredo when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the north side of the road, hit an embankment and then a tree. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Schrader, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for careless driving.
Ameli M. Bailey, 31, of Broadalbin, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Sullivan Township Nov. 28. Bailey was traveling east in a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan when she drove off the roadway after driving over a slippery patch in the road and hit an embankment. The car had to be towed from the scene. Bailey was wearing a seat belt.
A 17-year-old male driver of Lawrenceville escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Deer Lane, Lawrence Township Nov. 28. The teen was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when he lost control of the car and hit a parked 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt alongside of the road. The driver was wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.
Criminal mischief
Gary Gerow, 34, of Blossburg, was arrested for criminal mischief after police were dispatched to a report of property damage at property on Spencer Road, Richmond Township Dec. 7. He fled the scene before police arrived. Charges are pending in district court.