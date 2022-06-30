Crashes
Jhari C. Leach, 28, of Pine City, N.Y., and Carissa M. West, 21, of Honesdale, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township. Both Leach’s 2015 Nissan Rogue and West’s 2009 Volvo were traveling west when Leach slowed to turn right onto Bullock Hill Road and she was hit from behind by the Volvo. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the vehicles were towed from the scene. West was cited for speeding.
Lorenzo Page, 50, of Plum, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash. along with his passenger, Lawrence A. Despot, 36, of Monroeville. Page and Despot were traveling north on Route 15, Jackson Township in a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia when the vehicle caught fire after it started throwing sparks. Despot tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Police were assisted by Liberty Fire Department.
Megan M. Carson, 36, of Middlebury Center, suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Middlebury Township June 25. Carson was traveling east on a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja when the bike went down on its right side for an unknown reason. She was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer hospital via life flight. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police were assisted at the scene by Middlebury fire and UPMC ambulance. The bike was towed from the scene.
Terroristic threats
A 15-year-old male of Millerton was arrested after police received a report of a juvenile walking along Route 328, Jackson Township June 2 carrying a handgun. He was taken into custody and charges are pending in the juvenile justice system.
Theft by deception
A 64-year-old Roaring Branch woman was the victim of theft of $1,100 in prepaid Visa gift cards on June 10 in Union Township.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever damaged a mailbox on South Main Street, Tioga, on June 22.
Harassment
Two people were arrested and charged after police received a call concerning harassment at 260 Pheasant Hill Road, Delmar Township June 20. The two are Frances Mattison, 56, of Wysox and Carissa Mahosky, 27, of Mansfield.
A 14-year-old boy of Tioga was arrested following a notification of a domestic in progress at a residence on Deer Lane, Lawrence Township, June 20. He will be charged accordingly and transported to SSMH for a mental health evalutation.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A 38-yearold man of Wellsboro was arrested following an investigation of a domestic disturbance on Route 6, Charleston Township June 23. It was found that he had an active arrest warrant. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
A 41-year-old Elmira, N.Y. woman was arrested after investigation showed she smashed the victim’s windshield on a 2021 Hyundai Sonata at a residence at North Bullock Road, Richmond Township, Damage was valued at $418.70.
Found property
Police report that drugs were found in a rental vehicle, a 2020 Pacifica Sport Wagon that was returned to Matthew’s Motors on June 14, the investigation is ongoing.
Retail Theft
A 66-year-old Troy woman was arrested after police were dispatched to Wal-Mart for a reported attempted theft of $180.62 worth of merchandise. Charges in district court are pending.