Crashes

Ryan P. Bower, 37, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township Jan. 20. Bower was traveling south in a 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 when he became distracted and drove off the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel and hit the guide rail. The vehicle went into a 360-degree spin, went back across both lanes of travel and came to rest in the median. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.

Tags

Trending Food Videos