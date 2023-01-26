Crashes
Ryan P. Bower, 37, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township Jan. 20. Bower was traveling south in a 2021 Chevrolet Express 2500 when he became distracted and drove off the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel and hit the guide rail. The vehicle went into a 360-degree spin, went back across both lanes of travel and came to rest in the median. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Joel A. Traylor II, 39, of Millerton, was possibly injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township Jan. 22. Traylor was traveling south in a 2003 Toyota Solara when he hit a slushy patch in the road and the vehicle began to skid from lost traction. The car skid off the roadway and hit a culvert. Traylor was wearing a seat belt. He was not transported to any medical facility. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Ashlynn Merrill, 29, of Middlebury, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cummings Creek Road, Farmington Township Jan. 17. Her four-year-old passenger, who was properly restrained, also escaped injury in the crash. Merrill was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roads and drove off the roadway, hitting a culvert and an embankment. She was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene. No one was transported to any medical facility. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
A 39-year-old woman of Covington was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she crashed her 2013 Kia vehicle on South Main Street, Richmond Township Dec. 30, 2022.
DUI
A 63-year-old man of Tioga was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Tioga River Road, Lawrence Township Jan. 19 and charged in district court with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Assault
Roshanti Plaza, 39, of Knoxville, was arrested following an incident at a residence at 9475 Route 249, Deerfield Township Jan. 17. He was charged in district court with simple assault and harassment against a 65-year-old victim.
Harassment
A 55-year-old man of Lawrenceville was arrested for harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Mystic View Lane, Lawrence Township Jan. 19. During the incident, the arrestee grabbed the victim’s ear, pulling on it and breaking the earring. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft
Police are investigating a report of a stolen bicycle from a residence on Mill Street, Westfield Township Jan. 15. The white Harlo BMX with black handlebars and pegs and orange pedals is valued at $579.