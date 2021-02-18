DUI-drugs
A 64-year-old Bath, N.Y. man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse on Route 15, Tioga Township Feb. 9. Drug paraphernalia also was found in the vehicle, according to police. Charges are pending in district court.
Possession drug paraphernalia
A 33-year-old Covington man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 1994 Ford on South Main Street, Richmond Township, Feb. 3. He also had an active warrant out of district court. Charges are pending.
PFA violation
Bradley Copp, 54, of Wellsboro, was arrested for violation of a protection from abuse order at Shumway Hill Road, Charleston Township Feb. 8. He is facing charges in district court.
Assault with weapon
Police are investigating a reported assault that occurred during an altercation at 292 Sone Quarry Road, Westfield Township Jan. 27.
Crashes
Joshua D. McWilliams, 35, of Canton, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 14, Union Township Feb. 6. McWilliams was traveling west in a 2020 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the truck and left the roadway hitting a tree. The truck sustained disabling damage to the front end and had to be towed from the scene. McWilliams, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Canton Fire Department ambulance.
Tyler R. Jensen, 23, of Kenmore, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Feb. 11. Jensen was traveling south in a 2008 Subaru Impreza when he began to pass a 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer also traveling south. Jensen lost control on a patch of slush in the roadway and started back into the right lane behind the truck, then went under the trailer and collided with the left side landing gear. The car then went across the left lane and into the median, colliding with the center guide cables. Jensen and the truck driver, Jason W. Miller, 32, of Rome, were wearing seat belts. Tioga Ambulance responded, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.
Kyle A. Coleson, 28, if Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township, Feb. 14. Coleson was traveling north on Route 287 in a 2008 Subaru Impreza when a deer entered the roadway into the path of the car Coleson attempted to avoid hitting the animal, but was unable to do so. Coleson was wearing a seat belt. The car had to be towed from the scene.
Burglary
A 67-year-old man of Mainesburg was the victim of a burglary at his residence in Sullivan Township between Jan. 28 and Feb. 9 when unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole money and a check. The incident is under investigation.
Criminal mischief
A 31-year-old Knoxville man was the victim of criminal mischief when someone damaged the top of a sofa cushion and caused damage to a headboard at a residence in Brookfield Township on Feb. 6
Identity theft
A 41-year-old Wellsboro man was the victim of identity theft between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 at his Delmar Township residence. The incident is under investigation.
Corruption of minors
Police are investigating a report of an unknown person sending messages to a victim of Mansfield via Facebook on Jan. 21. The person threatened to send explicit images to the victim unless they were given money.