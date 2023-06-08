Crashes
An Elmira, N.Y. woman suffered suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township May 30. Franchesca M. Banks, 31, was traveling west in a 2012 Ford Edge behind a 2019 Ford Supercab pickup truck operated by Jenell M. McNett, 28, of Millerton when Banks failed to notice McNett was slowing down to turn onto Bear Creek Road. Banks then attempted to pass the truck on the right when her vehicle hit it, causing it to spin around clockwise. Both vehicles came to rest on Bear Creek Road. All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Banks was cited for following too closely.
Jason W. Keeney, 48, of New Albany, Pa., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Sullivan Township May 23. Keeney was traveling west in a 2009 Mack truck when the truck hit a low hanging telephone cable hanging across Route 6.
Michael A. Harris, 48, of Millerton suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, Jackson Township June 1. Harris was traveling in a 2007 Saab 93 when he became distracted and drove off the right side of the road, hitting a tree. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Harris was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and was taken into custody. He was wearing a seat belt. Charges will be filed in district court.
Daniel S. Flynn, 63, of Westfield escaped injury as did Kevin W. Jensen, 33, of Millerton in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township May 27. As the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan operated by Flynn approached the intersection and attempted to turn north onto Route 287 from Route 328 while the traffic signal was red, a 1998 Honda Accord operated by Jensen entered the intersection and was hit by the van. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Flynn was cited for failing to use a turning signal. The Accord was driven from the scene. the van sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Theft
Jonathan Booker, 24, of Covington was cited for retail theft after he took items valued at about $60 from Walmart, South Main Street, Richmond Township May 11.
Tyrone Hartford, 28, of Blossburg was arrested and charged for retail theft after he was observed taking about $277 in merchandise from the Richmond Township Walmart and leaving the store without paying. He was located a short time later on South Main Street.
A hitch pin was reported stolen from a vehicle in a pull-off near the intersection of Old Mine Lane and River Road in Ward Township June 6. The hitch pin was stolen from a 36-year-old Blossburg man’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Rape
Police arrested a 60-year-old man of Knoxville for the forcible rape of a 12-year-old girl multiple times between Sept. 1, 2018 and Nov. 29, 2019 in Charleston Township. The investigation is on-going.