An Elmira, N.Y. woman suffered suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township May 30. Franchesca M. Banks, 31, was traveling west in a 2012 Ford Edge behind a 2019 Ford Supercab pickup truck operated by Jenell M. McNett, 28, of Millerton when Banks failed to notice McNett was slowing down to turn onto Bear Creek Road. Banks then attempted to pass the truck on the right when her vehicle hit it, causing it to spin around clockwise. Both vehicles came to rest on Bear Creek Road. All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Banks was cited for following too closely.

