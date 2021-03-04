Crashes
Betty L. Charles, 38, of Roaring Branch, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bloss Mountain Road, Liberty Township, Feb. 17. Charles was traveling south in a 2016 Ford Escape when she lost control on a slippery patch of roadway, causing her to drive off the road, hit a guide rail and travel over it. The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. Charles was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Kenneth J. Wilson, 81, of Mansfield, suffered an injury of unknown severity in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township, Feb. 27. Wilson was traveling west in a 2019 Lincoln Continental when he lost control and drifted off the north side of the roadway. The car then went into a ditch and hit a boulder where it came to rest. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Wilson was wearing a seat belt as was his 78-year-old passenger Carol J. Wilson, also of Mansfield, who also was injured in the crash. Both were transported by Wellsboro Fireman’s Ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of their injuries.
Ty M. Stover, 18, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Elk Run Road, Gaines Township, Feb. 22. Stover was traveling east in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he hit a patch of ice and lost control of the truck. The truck then slid off the left side of the roadway hitting a ditch and overturned onto its passenger side. The truck continued to slide east bound on Elk Run Road before it hit a 2008 Mack Truck operated by Henry B. Hart III, 60, of Wellsboro. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Silverado had to be towed from the scene.