Crashes
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Sullivan Township April 2. The unnamed driver was traveling east in a 2016 Kia Sportage when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway due to improper speed, police said. The car traveled off the road and came to rest in a ditch, sustaining minor damage. The car was towed from the scene and the driver received a warning for speeding.
Carol A. Baker, 86, of Covington, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Canoe Camp Creek Road, Richmond Township April 2. Baker was traveling south in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when a 2007 VW Passat, operated by Gale Y. Odell, 31, of Wellsboro, turned left onto Whittaker Road into her path, where the collision occurred. Odell suffered minor injuries in the crash. Her passenger, Joshua P. Yocum, 32, of Covington, was not injured. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Kyler R. Miller, 19, of Spencerport, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township April 2. Miller was traveling north in a 2005 Ford Supercab when he lost control due to sudden inclement weather, and hit the concrete barrier. The vehicle then rotated and hit the barrier again, coming to rest on the left lane. Miller’s passengers, Sutton D. Fiorito, 19, of Churchville, N.Y., and N.A. Andriaccio, 19, of West Seneca, N.Y., also escaped injury in the crash. All occupants were wearing seat belts. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever entered a residence on Route 660, Covington Township on March 30 and took $2,400 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Harassment
A 43-year-old Jackson Township man was arrested following a dispatch to a residence on Third Street, Jackson Township April 18, 2020, for a report of a domestic incident. Charges are pending in district court.