Burglary
Police are looking for the person who broke into a Richmond Township business between April 29 and May 6. A unit at the Butters Stow N Go storage rental facility on Valley Road was damaged in the burglary which caused damage to the door track and lock.
An Elkland man reported that someone took items from his storage shed unit on Route 6, Charleston Township March 28. Stolen were a Viso 55-inch flat screen TV, valued at $200; fishing poles valued at $30, a red tackle box, valued at $30; a 10-foot pop-up tent, valued at $80; a six- man dome tent, valued at $75; a camp stove, valued at $50; an orange 50-foot extension cord, valued at $50; and a silver 100-foot water hose, valued at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Paul Sabins, 43, of Cohocton, N.Y., was arrested following a domestic incident at 71 Mystic Lane, Lawrence Township April 27. One charge of harassment was filed.
Crashes
An unnamed driver was uninjured after hitting a deer with a 2020 Chevrolet SIlverado pick-up truck on Route 287, Tioga Township April 12. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the deer, but was unable to do so. The front end collision caused functional damage to the truck, which was driven from the scene.
Seth L. Davies, 20, of Knoxville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Thornbottom Road, Nelson Township May 9. Davies was traveling south in a 2011 GMC Sierra when he drove off the shoulder and hit a tree. The vehicle overturned in the northbound lane. Davies as transported by Nelson VFC to Sayre Guthrie Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Patricia E. Hoggard, 52, of Philadelphia escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Blossburg May 2. Hoggard was traveling north in a 2021 Dodge Challenger when she lost control on a patch of wet roadway and crossed over the left-hand lane. She then left the roadway and hit a guide rail. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Hoggard was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding.
Kevin A. Rumsey, 40, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Liberty Township April 28. Rumsey was traveling west in a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck negotiating a right curve, when he overcompensated on the corner and hit the embankment. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Rumsey was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
William E. Humbert, 62, of Knoxville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cowanesque Street, Lawrenceville May 9. Humbert was traveling east in a 2021 Jeep Compass when he veered off the road for an unknown reason and hit a fire hydrant, a speed limit sign and the concrete sidewalk. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Humbert was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
A man walking along Route 6, Charleston Township May 1 was found to be in possession of drug smoking devices.
Criminal trespass and criminal mischief
A 54-year-old man from Red Lion was arrested for criminal trespass after he entered the property of a 47-year-old Mansfield man on Route 6, Richmond Township April 15 without his permission. Charges have been filed. He also was charged with criminal mischief for cutting the lock securing the property.
Theft
A 17-year-old male of Morris Run reported that someone took a socket set belonging to him from a storage shed at 17 Summit Street, Hamilton Township May 3.