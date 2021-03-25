Burglaries
Police are searching for whoever broke into and robbed the Burrous automotive garage/car wash on East Main Street, Westfield overnight between March 13 and March 14. Stolen were a battery charger valued at $100 and various air tools valued at $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-662-2151.
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight between March 16 and March 17 at Blaise Alexander car dealership, 2303 S. Main St., Richmond Township. Stolen were $40 in state inspection stickers.
Overdose
Police are investigating an juvenile overdose that occurred on March 7 at 119 Coolidge Avenue in Elkland. The 15-year-old girl of Wellsboro was visiting the residence at the time.