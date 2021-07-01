Crashes
Nathan N. Shughart, 19, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pitts Road, Richmond Township June 22. Shughart was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Dart attempting to negotiate a right curve, when he traveled off the road and drove into a ditch. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Shughart was wearing a seat belt.
Lakisha C. Pierce, 23, of Williamsport, and Corrine M. Shuemaker, 25, of Westfield, both escaped injury in a three-vehicle hit and run crash on Route 349, Gaines Township June 11. Pierce, Shuemaker and an unknown driver were all traveling south, Pierce in a 2014 Ford Fusion and Shumaker in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, when they stopped at a posted stop sign, waiting to turn right. The third vehicle, described as a gold colored SUV, failed to stop, impacting the vehicles waiting to turn, and fled the scene. Both known drivers were wearing their seat belts. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Identity theft
Two individuals reported that someone had filed unemployment compensation claims in their names on June 16 and June 17. A 59-year-old female of Knoxville reported that her employer informed her that an unemployment claim had been filed in her name, while she is still employed. On June 17, a 45-year-old female victim of Wellsboro had an unemployment claim filed in her name, and she also is still employed. The investigation is continuing.