Crash
Lucas J. Vandergrift, 19, of Wellsboro and his passenger, Brian L. Davis, 20, of Mansfield both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Crawford Road, Delmar Township Sept. 3. Vandergrift was traveling west in a 2003 Mercedes Benz when a deer ran into the road in front of him. Vandergrift swerved to miss the deer and drove off the road into a ditch. The car was towed from the scene. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and did not require medical attention. Vandergrift was cited for lack of registration.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment following a physical harassment incident at 263 West Main St., Westfield, Sept. 6. Cassandra Plummer, 34, and Ashley Bates, 36, both of Westfield were charged with harassment in district court.
Two people were arrested for harassment following a domestic violence incident on Wilson Road, Shippen Township Aug. 19. John Fox, 51, of Blossburg, and Constance Root, 55, of Wellsboro were both charged with harassment in district court.
Burglary
The Ekklesia House Church, Route 6, Shippen Township was burglarized Aug. 23 when someone broke in and took two eight-foot tables valued at $180. There was no sign of forced entry and no evidence found at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
A 50-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle from a residence on Route 414, Liberty Township Aug. 20. Police said the arrestee walked into the 77-year-old victim’s garage and got into the pick-up truck inside, driving off with it. The truck also contained a loaded handgun. He was arrested for a traffic violation outside of Hughesville Police Department Sept. 10. All stolen items were returned to their owner. The arrestee was remanded to Tioga County Prison after charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 27-year-old man of Westfield was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2017 Jeep on Route 49, Westfield Township Sept. 1. Charges of drug possession are pending in district court.
DUI
A 30-year-old woman of Blossburg was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after police found she was driving a 2020 GMC vehicle with a flat tire on Fallbrook Road, Ward Township July 26.
Hannah Jackson, 35, of Middlebury Center was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander on Route 387, Delmar Township Aug. 26. Charges were filed in district court.
An 18-year-old man of Millerton was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2015 Ram pick-up truck on Route 287, Tioga Township Sept. 3. Charges are pending in district court.
Theft
A 48-year-old man of Wellsboro was the victim of theft from a motor vehicle at a boat launch in Richmond Township Aug. 25. A winch and deep cycle battery were stolen from the bed of a truck parked there with a total value of $160. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.