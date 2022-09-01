Crashes
Naji Haris, 29, of Augusta, Ga., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Chatham Township Aug. 19. Haris was traveling north in a 2016 Mazda when he drove off the right side of the road into a ditch. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of a 2017 Subaru Impreza fell asleep at the wheel while traveling west on West Main Street, Knoxville Aug. 25 and drove onto the curb. The car hit three mailboxes. The driver was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
The driver of a 2020 Kenworth Fleet tractor trailer truck escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on the Ogdensburg Road, Union Township Aug. 24. The truck was traveling south when it pulled into a parking lot, attempted to drive under low hanging wires, pulling them and a transformer down. There was no damage to the truck or trailer. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
Harassment
Sara Agnes Fitzwater, 24 of Osceola, was arrested for harassment following an incident at a residence on Locey Creek Road, Osceola Township Aug. 27. She allegedly hit the victim in the stomach with an open hand.
A 19-year-old male of Covington reported that he had been threatened by an unidentified person over money on Aug. 26. Police are investigating.