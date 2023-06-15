Crashes

Tuibel L. Colliajorge, 39. of Rochester, N.Y., suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Bloss Township June 5. Colliajorge was traveling north in a 2023 Nissan Altima when he crossed into the left lane and then back across the right lane and hit a bridge abutment, causing the backend to rotate clockwise. A second point of impact was when the entire length of the driver side of the car hit the concrete bridge wall and came to rest. A passenger in the vehicle, Luis A. Bertofmunoz, 38, also of Rochester, N.Y., was not injured. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was cited for driving without a license. The car was towed from the scene.

Tags