Crashes
Tuibel L. Colliajorge, 39. of Rochester, N.Y., suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Bloss Township June 5. Colliajorge was traveling north in a 2023 Nissan Altima when he crossed into the left lane and then back across the right lane and hit a bridge abutment, causing the backend to rotate clockwise. A second point of impact was when the entire length of the driver side of the car hit the concrete bridge wall and came to rest. A passenger in the vehicle, Luis A. Bertofmunoz, 38, also of Rochester, N.Y., was not injured. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was cited for driving without a license. The car was towed from the scene.
Two crashes on June 10 resulted in no injuries. In the first, an unnamed driver traveling south on Stoney Fork Creek Road in Morris Township in a 2016 Ram 2500 pick-up truck traveled too closely to the edge of an embankment and rolled the truck onto its left side. The truck was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
In a second crash, the driver was traveling south on Route 287 in a 2018 Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck when he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a utility pole. The driver was not injured and was wearing his seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
DUI
A 53-year-old Covington man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on North Williamson Road, Blossburg June 9. Charges are pending in district court.
Dog law violation
A 53-year-old woman of Millerton, Rutland Township, faces charges in district court for allowing her unleashed dog to run onto the victim’s property June 11 where it began attacking wildlife.