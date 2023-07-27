Missing person
Police are looking for Phyllis Potter, 85, of Westfield, who went missing July 21. She is an elderly white female, 5’2” tall, approximately 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is possibly driving a white 2009 Subaru Outback bearing Pennsylvania registration DKL1425. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Accidental shooting
State police determined a shooting at 2370 Rietter Hill Road, Brookfield Township June 25 was accidental after an investigation. Police said the involved party was target shooting when he accidentally discharged a single .22 caliber round into his leg. He was transported to Rober Packer Hospital, Sayre, and released the next day. The investigation is closed.
DUI
A 40-year-old man of Wellsboro was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 motorcycle on Pine Creek Road, Delmar Township July 23. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants are pending.
Joseph Heck, 39, of Tioga was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2003 Subaru Forester on Route 49, Osceola Township July 4. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants are pending in district court.
A 37-year-old man of Westfield was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford on Route 49, Deerfield Township July 22. Charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants are pending in district court.
Burglary
John Janelli, 57, of Wellsboro, Mathew Mosher, 38, of Tioga and Adam Hosmer, 34, of Avoca, N.Y., were arrested and charged with burglary after police were dispatched to 4083 Cummings Creek Road, Farmington Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between April 20 and April 21. Items taken included firearms, household goods and power tools. State police are looking for anyone with information regarding the incident to bring it forward. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
State police are looking for whoever removed a stainless steel property marker rod from property at 1732 Mann Hill Road, Tioga Township between March 1 and May 13. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
PFA violation
Joshua King, 41, of Tioga, was arrested for a protection from abuse order violation at a residence on Mann Hill Road, Tioga, after he contacted the victim via Facebook social media July 13. Charges have been filed.
Assault serious bodily injury
A 29-year-old man of Mansfield was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Kendrick Road, Richmond Township for a report of a domestic violence incident. The 25-year-old female victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. The arrestee was charged and jailed in Tioga County Prison.
Assault with a weapon
Lawrence Thompson, of Westfield, was arrested for assault after police were dispatched to a residence on Walnut Street, Westfield, on July 16 for a report of a physical domestic altercation. Troopers observed injury to the victim, a 26-year-old female. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 13-year-old boy of Mansfield and a 34-year-old woman, also of Mansfield, were arrested following a domestic altercation at a residence on O’Dell Road, Richmond Township July 15. The juvenile was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana and the mother was arrested and charged with corruption of minors.
Dissemination of intimate images
A 15-year-old girl was arrested for transmitting sexual images through social media on South Main Street, Richmond Township July 19. She was cited in district court.
Criminal mischief
A rear window on a 2016 Jeep parked at a residence at 250 Race Street was broken out May 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.