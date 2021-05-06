Crashes
Thomas D. Tracy, 41, of Lawrenceville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Mechanic Street, Lawrenceville April 21. Tracy was traveling west in a 2014 Nissan Altima when he left the roadway while negotiating a full left hand turn and hit a utility pole. The roadway was wet at the time of the crash. Tracy, who was wearing a seat belt, refused transport by Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Company ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Theft
A 21-year-old woman from Wellsboro reported to police that her checkbook went missing from her residence between April 14 and April 15.
Disorderly conduct
A 29-year-old Mansfield man was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct following an incident with a 31-year-old Elmira, N.Y. man that was reported to police as a “verbal altercation” April 25 in Covington Township. The arrestee threatened the victim with violence following the incident on Route 660 involving a 2014 Ram truck.
Harassment
A 27-year-old Mansfield man was arrested and charged with harassment after police were dispatched to a report of harassment at Robinson Drive, Richmond Township April 29. The investigation revealed that the arrestee had shoved the 44-year-old female victim, causing her to fall.
DUI-drugs
Julie Nybeck, 35, of Middlebury Center, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to Carpenter Road, Richmond Township, for a report of a suspicious person/vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.