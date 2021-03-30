Burglary
Police are looking for whoever took multiple items from a residence on Horse Thief Run Road, Delmar Township, between Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 2020. According to police stolen were house wiring, valued at $2,000; electric meter, $1,000 value; copper pipes, $1,200 value; heating ducts, $1,000 value; refrigerator, $400 value; clothes dryer, $250 value; hot water heater, $500 value; cast iron stove parts, $450 value; exterior door, $300 value; sliding glass door, $350 value; drywall, $500 value, window, $500 value, for a total value of nearly $8,000.
DUI crash
A 17-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck at 106 Mainesburg Road, Sullivan Township, March 9. Charges are pending in district court.
Crashes
Justin C. Anderson, 39, of Bradford, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Delmar Township March 26. Anderson was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Edge, negotiating a right had curve, when he traveled into the oncoming lane of travel and drove off the road, where his vehicle hit water tanker trailers that were parked in a lot adjacent to the roadway. He was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, by Wellsboro Fireman’s Ambulance. His passenger, Jacob P. Robbins, 25, of Port Allegany, was not injured and refused transport. Neither were wearing seat belts. Anderson was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. The car was towed from the scene.
Erica A. Buck, 37, escaped injury after her 2019 Nissan Versa was rear-ended by another vehicle which fled the scene. Buck was stopped in front of the Harley Davidson dealership waiting to make a left turn into a driveway there, when someone in a silver Chevy Cobalt hit her and continued driving north on South Main Street. Buck was wearing her seat belt. Her vehicle sustained minor damage to the rear bumper.
Russell D. Bowen, 64, of Covington, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bailey Creek Road, Rutland Township, March 28. Bowen was traveling west in a 2004 Lexus RX330 when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and drove into ditch, hitting the embankment, which broke the steering components in the front left wheel. The car was towed from the scene. Bowen was not wearing a seat belt.
Caroline E. Perry, 19, of Corning, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Richmond Township March 27. Perry was traveling south in a 2006 Hyndai when she looked down to change a song on a cell phone, left the roadway on the east side and lost control, causing the rear end of the car to rotate. She then traveled west across both lanes and hit a guide rail on the west side. The car then spun 360 degrees and traveled east across both lanes of travel before coming to rest off the roadway facing east. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. She was wearing a seat belt.
Brittany L. Snyder, 22, of Williamsport escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township March 30. Snyder was traveling south in a 2002 Saturn Ion when she fell asleep at the wheel, causing the car to travel off the east side of the road and begin to rotate. The car then traveled west across both lanes of travel and hit a guide rail, then spun again before coming to rest in the middle of the road, where it was hit by a 2014 Volvo, also traveling south, operated by Jacob E. Barber, 57, of Mechanicsburg, who was not injured. Javona R. Bateman, 22, of Williamsport, a passenger in the Snyder vehicle, suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport by Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance. A second passenger in the Ion, John B. Spiotto, 18, of Williamsport, was not injured. Iiotto and Garber were wearing seat belts. Snyder and Bateman were not. Snyder was cited with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Receiving stolen property
Michael Kamande, 39, of Lowell, Mass., was arrested and charged for receiving stolen property after police stopped a rental box truck owned by Penske Leasing and Rental Company, Reading, on Route 15 South, Blossburg March 25. The truck had been reported stolen by the Shrewsbury Police Department.