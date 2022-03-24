Corruption of minors
State police are investigating a report received alleging a father provided marijuana to his 14-year-old daughter and her friend between Dec. 1, 2021 and Feb. 16, 2022. The alleged incidents occurred at a residence on Newtown Hill Road, Richmond Township.
Theft by deception
State police are investigating a report of identity theft, when someone used information of a 49-year-old male of Wellsboro to purchase items online without consent of the victim in the amount of $647. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Theft of vehicle parts
Police are looking for whoever stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Ford F-250 pick-up truck parked at a location on South Elk Run Road, Sullivan Township March 17. The victim had his truck parked at a pull off down the road from his farm overnight and returned to drive the truck to the barn in the morning when he realized the catalytic converter was missing. The investigation is ongoing.
Crashes
Gloria R. Keithley, 36, of Ulysses, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Main Street, Elkland Feb. 28. Keithley was traveling west negotiating a left curve in the road when the crash occurred. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
William R. Korey, 71, of Knoxville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township. Korey was traveling south in a 2007 Silverado pick-up truck when he crossed over a slippery patch of road, covered in snow. This caused Korey to lose control of the vehicle and hit a road sign off the west side of the roadway, coming to final rest a short distance off the west side of the roadway. Korey was wearing a seat belt. The truck sustained disabling damage to the front driver wheel assembly and was towed from the scene.
An unnamed driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger pick-up truck escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township March 9. The driver was traveling west when he crossed a patch of ice and snow on the roadway, causing him to lose control of the truck going off the road, where he hit a guide rail before coming to rest partially in the west bound lane. The truck was able to be driven from the scene.
Steven M. Wheeler, 29, of Sun Valley, Nev., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township March 18. Wheeler was traveling east in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when a deer entered the roadway and Wheeler swerved to avoid hitting it, causing the vehicle to go off the road. When Wheeler over-corrected, the vehicle crossed over both lanes of travel and left the roadway, rolled end over end twice before coming to rest. Wheeler was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was cited for failing to produce a registration card.
A passenger suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Warner Road, Jackson Township March 12. Michael D. Booker, 26, of Millerton, was traveling west in a 2015 Dodge Journey when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 328m traveled across the road and into a ditch. His passenger, Kaycee R. Booker, 25, also of Millerton, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected injuries. She was transported to Corning Guthrie Hospital via Erway Ambulance for treatment. The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Harassment
John Fekety, 72, of Mainesburg, was arrested after he allegedly shoved the 71-year-old female victim of Mainesburg during an argument at 155 Old Mill Road, Sullivan Township March 9.
Two people involved in a fight over one of them not attending a family member’s funeral were both arrested and cited with harassment March 19. Amber Washington, 34, of Fort Sill, Okla., and Alexis Bohny, 23, of Virginia Beach, Va., were both cited after an argument escalated to pushing, slapping and hair pulling at 45 Beach Lane, Gaines Township.
Drug possession
A 33-year-old woman of Wellsboro was arrested for possession of drugs following a Childline report on Feb. 10. The incident allegedly occurred on Chad Lane, Charleston Township. Charges are pending in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Charges were filed on March 12 against an unnamed business on Route 660, Charleston Township for eight false alarm activations in the past 12 months.
Criminal trespass
Clifford Hurd, 33, of Westfield, was arrested after he entered a business on 130 Main St., Knoxville prior to business hours through an unlocked door March 1. When he was told to leave, he refused and remained until state police arrived. He was arrested and charged with trespassing.