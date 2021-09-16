Labor Day Weekend DUI stops
In Tioga County, state police report two driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests, 19 citations and 31 warnings given out over the Labor Day weekend at their sobriety checkpoint.
Out of state warrant
A 40-year-old man from Osceola was arrested in the serving of a warrant from out of state at a location on 8760 High Street, Liberty July 21.
Crashes
An unnamed driver escaped injury and the car was driven from the scene following a crash with a deer on Route 15, Lawrence Township Aug. 10. The 2020 Nissan Titan was traeling south and while entering a left hand curve, the deer entered the lane of travel and the driver was unable to avoid hitting it.
An unnamed driver was uninjured and the vehicle was driven from the scene following a crash with a turkey on Route 15, Tioga Township July 24. The 2013 Freightliner was traveling south in the right hand lane, when a turkey entered the path of travel and the truck was unable to avoid hitting it, making contact with the driver’s side mirror.