Crashes
Samson Ruth, 19, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Aug. 30. Samson was traveling south in a 2014 Nissan Versa when he saw a deer in the road in front of him. Due to rain, he applied the brakes and the car spun around in the road, facing north, then scraped the concrete barrier in the middle of the road. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
Alexander H. Hanes, 20, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Main Street, Knoxville Aug. 27. The second driver, 19-year-old Connor L. Owlett, of Middlebury Center, and his passenger, Michael C. Gleason, 18, of Sabinsville, suffered injuries in the crash. Hanes was traveling east at an unsafe speed on Route 49 in a Mitsubishi Outlander behind Owlett, who was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson XL1200N Nightster motorcycle. The motorcyle began to slow down and began turning into a residence. The Outlander drove into the back of the motorcycle and pushed it for about 30 yards, causing it to fall over onto its right side, Owlett was flown to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayer, with multiple broken bones. Gleason was wearing a helmet and eye protection. Hanes was wearing a seat belt and refused transport. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Indecent assault
Police are investigating a report of an indecent assault on a 12-yearold girl from Wellsboro that allegedly took place on Spruce Street, Bloss Township, between Jan 1, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2022.
DUI
A 55-year-old man of Mansfield was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford F250 pick-up truck on Kelleytown Road in Richmond Township Aug. 6. Charges are pending in district court.
A 43-year-old man of Mansfield was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a dispatch to a suspicious vehicle on Route 660, Covington Township Aug. 17. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment after police responded to Tickner Lane, Rutland Township Aug. 30 for a report of harassment. The two arrestees argued and engaged in a shoving altercation. Both were cited in district court.
Burglary
A 31-year-old male of Millerton reported an attempted burglary at his property on Alder Run Road, Jackson Township Aug. 28. He reported that his trail cameral picked up that the garage door was open and the ceiling light was flickering. The residence was secure when police arrived.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a possible criminal mischief incident at a residence on Cemetery Road, Elkland, Aug. 24. Tyler Heffner, 35, reported that someone had chipped the front hood of a 2011 Honda CRZ.