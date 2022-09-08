Crashes

Samson Ruth, 19, of Covington, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Aug. 30. Samson was traveling south in a 2014 Nissan Versa when he saw a deer in the road in front of him. Due to rain, he applied the brakes and the car spun around in the road, facing north, then scraped the concrete barrier in the middle of the road. He was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.

