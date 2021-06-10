Harassment
A 32-year-old Mansfield woman was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to a location on Newtown Hill Road, Richmond Township May 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. The arrestee allegedly hit the 43-year-old male victim several times with a wooden stick in the legs and arms. She was charged with harassment in district court.
Criminal trespass
A 22-year-old man from Towanda and an 18-year-old woman, also from Towanda, were arrested for criminal trespass after police were dispatched to a location on Bailey Road, Sullivan Township June 4. Investigation revealed that the two had entered onto the victim’s property without permission in a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder.
Crashes
Kayce L. Reece, 38, of Wellsboro, escaped injury along with Robert J. Osborne, 56, of Millersville, in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township May 29. Reece was traveling south in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and Osborne was traveling north in a 2013 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck when a deer entered the roadway and the Cruz crossed the yellow lines, hitting the pick-up. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Stephen M. Hurd, 53, of Elkland was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Locey Creek Road, Chatham Township May 19. Hurd was traveling south in a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck and while attempting to negotiate a left curve in the road, Hurd traveled off the road due to his physical condition and hit a tree. He was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, via Medevac for treatment for his injuries. He was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The truck was towed from the scene.
Karl J. Bissinger, 66, of Wellsboro, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 414, Morris Township, June 2. Bissinger was traveling west in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, negotiating a left curve in the roadway when he drove off the road and hit a utility pole. He was not wearing a seat belt, and said he would seek medical treatment if needed.
Found property
A wallet belonging to a James Baker was found on Cummings Creek Road, Farmington Township June 5. The wallet is now a the state police barracks, 785 Lambs Creek Road, Charleston Township. Call state police at Mansfield for more information.