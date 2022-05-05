Hit and run crash
Brian M. Richards, 49, of Fulton, N.Y., and Gopichand Padyala, 49, Padyala’s passengers, Lakshmi P. Padyala, 44, and two minors, all of Mechanicsburg, all escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Lawrence Township April 15. Both vehicles were traveling south, Richards in a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 and Padyala in a 2008 VW Passat, when the truck rear-ended the Passat and then fled the scene. Richards was later identified as the truck driver by a license plate left at the scene. The Passat sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. All occupants of the Passat were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
DUI crash
Colin J. Toomey, 56, of Columbia Crossroads, may have been injured in a one-vehicle crash on John C. Road, Sullivan Township March 25. Toomey was traveling north in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he lost control of the truck and drove off the roadway, hitting a tree. The crashed caused disabling damage and partially blocked the road. It was towed from the scene. It is unknown if Toomey was wearing a seat belt. He was not transported to any medical facility. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Crash
A bear in the road caused a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage to crash on Route 6, Charleston Township April 24. The driver was traveling east when their car hit the bear, which apparently suffered a minor injury and fled the scene. The car was towed from the scene. The operator was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Drug possession
A woman who had purchased CBD gummies from a store in Lancaster turned the item into police on April 26, telling them that she believed ingesting one gummy caused her to have a grand mal seizure. Police are investigating.
DUI
Melissa Phetsomphou, 39, of Wellsboro, was arrested driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Main Street, Tioga March 6.