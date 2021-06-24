Criminal mischief
Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Auburn, N.Y. after he allegedly threw a rock through the window of the Mountain Laurel Recovery Center, Church Street, Westfield in the early morning hours of June 14. Charges have been filed in district court.
Drug possession
A 28-year-old Mansfield woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she crashed her 1999 Chevy Silverado on Lambs Creek Road, Richmond Township, June 6. Charges were filed in district court.
Lost animals
Police are looking for anyone with information about eight goats that went missing from a field at 4013 Route 49, Deerfield Township during the overnight hours of June 15-16. Anyone with information should contact the owner, Gary Gigee, at 801-360-1287.
Theft
A 94-year-old Knoxville man reported that his wallet, containing cash and EBT card went missing sometime in the early morning hours of June 16. Anyone with information should contact state police at Mansfield.