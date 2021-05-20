DUI
A 23-year-old Wellsboro man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 GMC on Route 6, Delmar Township April 10. The driver was given a chemical breath test which showed a BAC of .188 percent. Charges are pending in district court.
Indecent assault
A 66-year-old man from Tioga was arrested following a report of an indecent assault on April 16 at a location on Elkhorn Road, Tioga Township. After the investigation into the incident, charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
Allan Kline Wood, 27, of Knoxville, was arrested for harassment following an incident at a location on Boatman Road, Deerfield Township May 2 during which he allegedly had physical contact with the victim in an attempt to harass, annoy or alarm him.
Theft
A 67-year-old Roaring Branch man was the victim of theft after someone came onto his property along Route 14, Union Township and took a fuel pump assembly valued at $600 between April 15 and April 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Firearm sale/transfer
Police are investigating a reported violation of the firearm sale or transfer law during an attempted firearm purchase on Route 249, Westfield Township on July 7, 2020.
Scattering rubbish
A 38-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for scattering rubbish on private property along Route 660, Covington Township May 15, after allegedly throwing garbage onto the victim’s property. Charges have been filed in district court.