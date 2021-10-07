Theft
An electric assisted bicycle was taken from outside of Wendy’s restaurant on Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The bike is described as a black Ancheer with red lettering valued at $700. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever entered a barn at 44 Walker Road, Covington Township between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 but didn’t take anything. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Assault
Jamie Nagy, 39, of Tioga, was arrested for an assault against a 63-year-old Mansfield man on Aug. 20 at a location on Route 287, Tioga Township. Nagy allegedly punched and kicked the victim, causing injury. He was taken to Tioga County Prison.
Crash
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Croft Hollow Road, Middlebury Township Sept. 12. The driver of a 2004 Toyota Sienna was traveling west while attempting to negotiate a right hand curve in the road, when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it leave the roadway and hit a utility pole. The van was driven back to the residence.
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 349, Westfield Township on Sept. 20. The driver was traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when they lost control of the car and left the roadway and hit a utility a pole. The car sustained functional damage.
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Richmond Township Sept. 22. The driver was traveling south in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when it crossed a portion of standing water on the roadway, which caused them to lose control and leave the roadway, hit an exit sign and causing functional damage to the car. The car was driven from the scene.
There were no injuries reported when a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Drew R. Niles, 31, of Wellsboro on Baldwin Run Road, Delmar Township Sept. 6 as Niles, who had pulled off the road, attempted to pull back onto the road and hit a Ford Escape, which fled the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking for a person who was reported to be trespassing on posted property between Sept. 1 and Sept. 13 in Charleston Township.
False reports
A 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Tenn. was arrested after he allegedly made false reports to law enforcement during a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Ranchero on North Williamson Road, Covington Township Sept. 11. Charges have been filed.