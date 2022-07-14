Theft of motor vehicle
Alfred Morrone, 32, of Osceola and Lexus Wood, 24, of Woodhull, N.Y., were arrested for taking a vehicle from a 52-year-old Osceola man on July 9. The 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck was stolen from a residence on Holden Brook Road, Osceola Township, and later found on Route 49, Nelson Township. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft
State police are investigating the theft of $1,200 from a 41-year-old Wellsboro woman who attempted to buy a camper that was listed for sale on ebay June 30. After transferring the money via prepaid gift cards, she realized she had been scammed.
Crashes
Herbert E. Mack, 52, of Tioga, suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Marsh Creek Road, Wellsboro July 7. Mack, who was stopped on a 2021 Harley-Davidson F1HX motorcycle, was struck by a 2017 Buick Enclave, operated by Margaret A. Thomas, 81, of Wellsboro, who was attempting to make a left turn onto Marsh Creek Road from Route 287 and failed to notice the stopped motorcycle. Thomas was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. Mack was wearing a helmet and was transported to SSMH, Wellsboro for suspected minor injuries. The bike was towed from the scene. Thomas was cited for careless driving.
Jennifer L. Delsol, 51, of Dauphin, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Lawrence Township July 10. Delsol was traveling north in the left lane of travel when a deer entered the roadway, hitting her 2016 Honda Odyssey. Delsol was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Harassment
A 25-year-old man from Tioga was cited for harassment after police responded to the Pump N Pantry, 1 North Main St., Tioga on July 9 for a report of a harassment. Investigation revealed that the arrestee grabbed the victim’s shoulder subjecting her to unwanted physical contact.
Police are looking for whoever hit a 47-year-old man in the ribs and then ran off at a location on Route 49, Westfield Township. Police said the individual was wearing a ski mask when they hit the victim and then ran on foot towards Westfield on Route 49. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Simon Gigee, 51, of Westfield and Irene Reynolds, 25, of Westfield, were both cited for harassment in district court following an incident at Railroad Street, Westfield June 30.
Robert McDowell, 22, of Tioga, was cited for harassment following an incident on Mitchell Creek Road, Tioga Township July 7.
Jerry Mead, 57, of Westfield, was cited for harassment in district court following an incident on First Street, Westfield on July 3.
Theft by deception
A 55-year-old woman of Mansfield was the victim of identity theft after someone used her personal identity to collect unemployment benefits July 8.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief in which the windshield on a 2003 Ford and the metal siding on a mobile home located on Morris Run Road, Hamilton Township were chipped by an unknown person on July 12.