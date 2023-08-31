Crashes
Daniel A. White, 44, of Westfield, suffered an injury of unknown severity in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Nelson Township July 11. White was traveling west in a 2008 Pontiac G5 when fell asleep and lost control of the car, traveled off the road and hit a utility pole and then rolled over onto its roof. White was transported to UPMC Williamsport with unknown injuries by UPMC Wellsboro ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene. White was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for careless driving.
A 17-year-old boy suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pheasant Hill Road, Delmar Township Aug. 6. The driver was traveling south in a 2003 Honda Accord when when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, hit an embankment and rolled over onto the driver's side before returning upright. The driver was transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Wellsboro Firemen's ambulance. The car was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.
Truck fire
A 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer caught fire started between friction between the rear tires and the brake pads on Route 15, Liberty Township Aug. 25. The driver pulled the rig over to the shoulder of the road as he was traveling north and got out and observed the small fire on the passenger's side rear tires. No injuries were reported. The truck was towed from the scene.
Criminal trespass
A 38-year-old woman of Covington was arrested for criminal trespass after she went onto property on Metarko Lane, Ward Township, Aug. 20, knowing she wasn't allowed to be there, and spit in the victim's face. Charges will be filed in district court.