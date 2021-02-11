Hit and run
Police are looking for a hit and run driver of a pick-up truck hauling a Rockwood camper after it hit the wall of the Dollar General store in Knoxville Jan. 31 and fled the scene. The camper may have minor damage to its taillights after apparently being backed up into the wall in the store parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Crashes
Two teens escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49 in Deerfield Township Jan. 22. The 17-year-old male driver of the 2008 Subaru Legacy lost control of the car on the snow covered roadways and went into an uncontrolled skid, causing the car to hit a utility pole. Both teens were wearing seat belts. The car was towed from the scene.
John Y. Winston, 49, of Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township Feb. 3. Winston was traveling north in a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer when he lost control on the slush and snow covered roadway and drove off the road and into the median, hitting the guide wires and a road sign. The truck came to rest jack-knifed against the guide wires. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding.
David W. Smoker, 33, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Westfield Township Feb. 5. Smoker was traveling east in a 2003 Ford Taurus when he traveled onto the east bound shoulder and the car went into an uncontrolled skid, going off the road and into an embankment. Both Smoker and his passenger, 28-year-old Zachary J. Evans, were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
Loitering and prowling at night
Police are investigating a report of someone loitering and prowling around five residences on Asaph Run Road, Shippen Township Feb. 1 after residents reported finding foot prints in the snow in their yards and near their residences.
Harassment by communication
Charges are pending against a known individual following a report of harassment by communication on Pumpkin Hill Road, Rutland Township, Feb. 5.
Harassment with physical contact
Two people were arrested and charged after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Stony Fork Road, Delmar Township Feb. 5. The two people, a 41 year-old female of Delmar Township and a 38-year-old male of Elkland, were both cited for harassment.
Criminal mischief
Bradley Copp, 54, of Wellsboro, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he attempted to move a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt sedan out of a garage at Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township Feb. 3 and it was found to have a broken steering wheel and gear shifter lever mechanisms. The car belongs to a 56-year-old Wellsboro man.