Theft
Four people were arrested on Aug. 1 in Elkland. Police were dispatched to a report of a fight at 203 Buffalo Street to find Brooke Knickerbocker, 35 and Donann Gleason, 57 engaged in a verbal dispute on the front porch of the residence. During the dispute, B. Knickerbocker struck Gleason in the right side of the face with a closed fist. Cathy Knickerbocker, 61, then came onto the porch and she and Gleason began pushing each other and pulling each other’s hair. During that altercation, Gleason’s phone fell off the porch. Curtis Knickerbocker picked up the phone, and Gleason reached for it, but C. Knickerbocker pushed her onto the ground. Curtis Knickerbocker walked away with the phone. B. Knickerbocker then came over and began fighting with Gleason in the driveway. Stolen was a Motorola G7 valued at $200. Charges were filed in district court.
Crashes
Ian M. Clark, 19, of Elkland, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 349, Clymer Township Aug. 10. Clark was traveling south in a 2011 Chrysler 300. As the car negotiated a left hand curve, it left the roadway and crossed the berm, hitting the guide rail on the west side of the roadway. The re-entered the roadway and began to slide across the southbound lane and into the northbound lane and back into the southbound lane, exiting the west side of the roadway. The front of the car hit the embankment as it traveled up the hillside on the west side of the roadway about 126 feet before entering a drainage ditch where it came to rest. Clark was wearing a seat belt. He was warned against failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Forcible rape
State police are investigating a report of a sexual assault at a location on East Main Street, Elkland, between June 2 and July 2, 2021. The victim was a 9-year-old female.
Theft by deception
A 70-year-old woman of Wellsboro was the victim of theft by deception when she was contacted via telephone by a caller Aug. 14 purporting to be with Amazon security. The caller claimed that an IPhone had been fraudulently charged to her account and that he could get her money back if she could provide some information and go to a particular website. The victim followed the caller’s directions and $1,110.20 was transferred out of her bank account.