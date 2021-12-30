Crashes
Rachel A. Gardner, 23, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Dec. 20. Gardner was traveling west in a 2013 Honda Civic when a deer entered the roadway from the eastbound side and she hit it. The car left the road and came to rest off of the berm. Gardner was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Shyanne Wood, 26, of Lawrenceville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Lawrence Township Dec. 19. Wood was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt when she hit a deer in the road. She was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
A two-vehicle crash on Aumick Road, Sullivan Township Dec. 24 resulted in no injuries. Andrew T. Byers of Altoona was turning into a well pad driving a 2005 Peterbilt and crossed into the opposing lane of travel, causing a 2015 VW Passat, driven by Michael R. Giantisco Jr., of Mansfield to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision. The car was damaged on the passenger side front quarter panel, side mirror and scratched down the entire length of the passenger side. Giantisco and Byers were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Byers was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. The car was able to be driven from the scene.
DUI
A 59-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to the parking lot of Shifty’s Bar, Westfield, for a welfare check, where they located the man in a 2008 Dodge Chrysler Dec, 17. Charges are pending in district court.