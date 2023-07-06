Crashes
A 17-year-old male driver of Osceola was seriously injured and flown via medical helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after he crashed his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 249, Deerfield Township June 26. The driver was traveling south, negotiating a left hand curve when he drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The car continued to travel along the ditch before becoming airborne and hitting the ditch and overturning onto its roof. Knoxville EMS rendered aid on the scene. The teen was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.