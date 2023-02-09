Crashes

Icy roads caused a multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 northbound, Tioga Township Jan. 17. Michael A. Wrisley, 58, of Mansfield, Gregory M. Perry, 41, of Forksville, Kathleen M. Wetherbee, 69, of Tioga, Brandon J. Crabill, 42, of Mansfield and one passenger, Gerald R. Wetherbee, 71, of Tioga, all escaped injury in the crash. Wrisley was traveling north at about 40 mph in a 2014 Freightliner B2 bus when he lost control of the vehicle and started to rotate clockwise. He was unable to regain control of the vehicle and hit a Kenworth W9 Series tractor trailer parked alongside the road due to ice on the roadway. A Ford F-150 XLT pickup operated by Perry then began to slide down the roadway. A 2004 Buick LeSabre, operated by Kathleen M. Wetherbee, and traveling about 40 mph then hit the passenger side of the bus, causing disabling damage to the car. The fourth vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Forester, operated by Crabil, then lost control and rotated clockwise, hitting the pick-up truck on the passenger side, where it came to rest. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. All vehicles were towed from the scene.

