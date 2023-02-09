Crashes
Icy roads caused a multi-vehicle crash on Route 15 northbound, Tioga Township Jan. 17. Michael A. Wrisley, 58, of Mansfield, Gregory M. Perry, 41, of Forksville, Kathleen M. Wetherbee, 69, of Tioga, Brandon J. Crabill, 42, of Mansfield and one passenger, Gerald R. Wetherbee, 71, of Tioga, all escaped injury in the crash. Wrisley was traveling north at about 40 mph in a 2014 Freightliner B2 bus when he lost control of the vehicle and started to rotate clockwise. He was unable to regain control of the vehicle and hit a Kenworth W9 Series tractor trailer parked alongside the road due to ice on the roadway. A Ford F-150 XLT pickup operated by Perry then began to slide down the roadway. A 2004 Buick LeSabre, operated by Kathleen M. Wetherbee, and traveling about 40 mph then hit the passenger side of the bus, causing disabling damage to the car. The fourth vehicle, a 2019 Subaru Forester, operated by Crabil, then lost control and rotated clockwise, hitting the pick-up truck on the passenger side, where it came to rest. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured. All vehicles were towed from the scene.
Sara J. Frost, 21, of Mansfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township Jan. 23. The other driver, Craig M. Knerr, 43, of Troy, was not injured. Frost, was traveling east in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler when she negotiated a right curve in the roadway and crossed into the west bound lane, hitting a 2021 Ford Transit operated by Knerr. The van then continued to travel west and hit a mailbox at 18693 Route 6, where it stopped. Both vehicles were towed and both operators were wearing seat belts.
Dennis L. Hartwell, 45, of Millerton, escaped injury along with his passenger, a one-year-old girl in a child safety seat, in a one-vehicle crash on Route 328, Jackson Township Jan 21. Hartwell was traveling west at about 30 mph in a 2017 Jeep Patriot when he became distracted and drove off the road and hit a ditch and the vehicle turned over onto its roof. Hartwell was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel and driving under the influence of intoxicants and endangering the welfare of a child.
DUI
William Kroeck, 63, of Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop a 2011 Chevrolet on West Main Street, Knoxville Jan. 25.
Assault
Two people, a 54-year-old man of Mansfield and a 25-year-old woman of Mansfield, were charged with simple assault and harassment after police were dispatched for a physical domestic altercation at a residence on Benedict Lane, Roseville, Feb. 1.
A 20-year-old woman from Lawrenceville was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Liberty Road, Nelson Township Jan. 13 for a report of an assault of an 86-year-old man. Also arrested were a 35-year-old male of Tioga and a 19-year-old man of Blossburg. Charges of simple assault, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
A 71-year-old Tioga man was the victim of criminal mischief when a bullet hole was discovered on the passenger side door of his 2002 Freightliner Sprinter. Police determined the damage occured between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28, when the truck’s owner discovered the hole. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.