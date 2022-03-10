Crash
Sharon E. Getgen, 31, of Blossburg, a 16-year-old female driver from Wellsboro and Joseph A. Hastings, 52, of Wellsboro were involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township March 1. Getgen, who was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer, became distracted by an incoming call through the vehicle’s bluetooth system, rear-ended a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by the teenager who was stopped behind a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Hastings who was stopped to make a left turn into a driveway.
Getgen, and three passengers in the Volkswagen were injured and transported to UPMC Wellsboro. Two of the vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Getgen’s car had minor damage and was driven from the scene. All occupants of all vehicles were wearing seat belts. Getgen was cited for careless driving.
A 17-year-old male driver of Wellsboro was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township Feb. 14. The teen was traveling north in a 2004 GMC Sonoma when he crossed a patch of slippery roadway covered in ice and snow. He then lost control of the truck and go off the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle then rolled onto its roof and back onto its wheels. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to UPMC Wellsboro to be checked for injuries, but related that he was OK. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for speeding.
DUI
William Berry, 49, of Kittanning was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1998 Honda Accord on Cummings Creek Road, Nelson Township Jan. 31. Charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance are pending.
Drug possession
Police are investigating a report of drug possession after a parent called police about drugs and drug paraphernalia she had found in her son’s room in Richmond Township, Feb. 16.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever came onto private property on Mack Road, Covington Township Feb. 16 and stole five gallon gas cans. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Police are investigating the theft of a wallet and cash from the 21-year-old female victim in Osceola Township Feb. 26. The Vera Bradley wallet was valued at $15 and the wallet contained between $22 and $30 in cash.