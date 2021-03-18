Crash
Bethany A. Huck, 28, of Wellsboro, suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township, March 5. Huck was traveling west in a 2004 Kia Sorento when she dropped her glasses, and while attempting to retrieve them, lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a parked 2004 Adventure Wheels motor home, which was parked alongside the road legally. Huck, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro, for treatment of her injuries. She was cited for careless driving. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Endangering welfare of a child
Gary Gerow, 33, of Morris Run and Jessica Page, 34, of Blossburg, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to a Summit Street residence in Hamilton Township Feb. 22. There they found that uncapped and used syringes were present in the home, in the presence of a five month hold baby girl and a one-year-old boy.