Disorderly conduct
Auto Zone, Mansfield, was cited for disorderly conduct after state police were dispatched to an alarm going off at their 1528 South Main Street location on May 24. This was the fifth false alarm occurring in a 12 month period.
Crashes
Robert J. McKay, 64, of Elmira, N.Y. escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township May 21. McKay was traveling south in a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro when he swerved off the east side of the roadway and hit a mailbox located at 10987 Route 287. He pulled into the parking lot briefly before fleeing the scene. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Kenneth G. Morales, 25, of Montour Falls, N.Y. escaped injury in a one-vehicle incident on Route 328, Lawrence Township May 21. Morales was traveling east in a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder when a tree fell on top of the vehicle. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both Morales and his passenger, Jaime Morales, 49, escaped injury in the incident.
Mark A. Thomas, 47, of Lindley, N.Y., was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Flats Road, Covington Township, on May 19. Thomas was traveling west on a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a deer reportedly entered the roadway and was hit by the motorcycle. The motorcycle then reportedly went into a skid and fell onto its side, sliding into a ditch. Thomas was transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance Association for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.