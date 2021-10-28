Theft
Police are investigating a reported theft in which the 67-year-old male victim of Tioga was scammed out of $190 by an unknown person on Oct. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
A 65-year-old woman from Millerton was scammed out of $20,000 after she sent $14,000 in currency and $6,000 in gift cards to an unknown person who claimed they were employed by Amazon between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19. She later realized she had been scammed.
Two people from Westfield reported the theft of cash from their bank account in Northwest Bank, Westfield between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 totaling $300. The investigation is ongoing.
A 68-year-old Liberty woman reported that she left her wallet in a shopping cart at Tractor Supply, Richmond Township, on Sept. 2 and when she returned to the store to get it, found it missing. The wallet contained about $100 in cash. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 32-year-old man from Lawrenceville was charged with harassment after he allegedly struck a 58-year-old female victim in the face on Oct. 4 in the borough.
Crashes
Anne M. Mathers, 53, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township on Oct. 20. Mathers was traveling south in a 2008 Scion XD when a deer entered the roadway around 6:30 p.m. and she hit it. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Robert Baker, 78, of Cowlesville, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Mansfield on Oct. 20. Baker was traveling south in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van when a deer entered the roadway around 8 a.m. and he hit it. He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene at the owner’s request.
Cora M. Eiswerth, 22, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Covington Township. Eiswerth was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Taurus around 3:30 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway and she hit it. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Disorderly conduct
A 30-year-old woman from Mansfield was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct following an incident at Rolling Acres Road, Richmond Township on Aug. 21. The woman allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities who were looking for a juvenile who was later found in her residence.
Found property-drugs
On Sept. 13, police investigated a report of found drug paraphernalia on Main Street, Lawrenceville. A known citizen located four needles/syringes on the roadway. The items were collected and properly disposed of.