Crashes
Speed and wet roads were likely a factor in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township on Aug. 23. According to police, Deborah A. Byron, 60, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling north in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander when she lost control of the SUV and hit the guide wires three times before coming to rest against the guide wires. Two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, both minors under age 10, who were transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Morris Firemen’s Ambulance for treatment. Three other passengers and the driver were not injured. All were wearing proper restraints. Byron was cited for speeding.
Curvin G. Good, 59, of Narvon, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township on Aug. 17. Good was traveling north in a 2010 Peterbilt 389 tractor trailer when he fell asleep at the wheel, traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit an embankment, causing the truck to roll over onto its right side. He was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
D. L. Caropolli, 61, of Schenectady, N.Y. escaped injury along with two passengers, one of them a 3-year-old child, in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Richmond Township Aug. 25. Caropolli was traveling north in a 2017 Dodge Journey when he hit a bear. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
DUI-alcohol
Bradley Bailey, 29, of Troy, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police investigated two individuals sleeping in their car on South Elk Run Road on July 28. Upon investigation, the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was found to be parked partially in the roadway with the ignition on and the vehicle in drive. Bailey, who was the operator and owner of the vehicle, was charged in district court.
A 42-year-old man from Mansfield was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on Morris Run Road, Hamilton Township on Aug. 15. Police observed a 2009 Nissan pulled off the side of the road with the driver’s arm hanging out of the window. Charges are pending in district court.
Firearm found
Police reported a handgun had been found in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 11798 Route 6, Charleston Township. The weapon is a black Sig Sauer 1911 BB gun. Anyone with information about this BB gun is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.