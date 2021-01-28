Fleeing and eluding
A 17-year-old Liberty male was arrested after he attempted to flee from police when they initiated a traffic stop on his 2009 VW Jetta on Route 414, Liberty Township Jan. 18. Charges will be filed through juvenile probation.
Crashes
Stacey L. Bock, 40, of Nelson, and her passenger, Stephen D. McFall, 35, of Wellsboro, both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Tannery Hill Road, Osceola Township Jan. 18. Bock was traveling north in a 2014 Ford Escape when she was unable to negotiate a right hand curve in the road due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle traveled off the road and hit a barbed wire fence, then went into a ditch hitting an embankment. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
Abigail F. Jaconski, 20, of Canisteo, N.Y., and her passengers, 38-year-old Victoria L. Willard, 38, of Alfred, N.Y., and a 13-year-old female, also of Alfred, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Mansfield Jan. 18. Jaconski was traveling north in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu in the left lane, when she encountered slush in the road due to a previously passing snow squall and lost control of the car. The vehicle slid into the median as it spun in a counter-clockwise direction and hit the guide cables, sliding along them for about 180 feet before stopping. All occupants of the car were wearing seat belts. Jaconski was issued a warning for speeding.
Wade C. Putman, 60, of Westfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on East Main Street, Westfield Jan. 19. Putman was traveling east on Route 49 in a 200 Ford F-150 XLT through the Y intersection with Ellison Road when he hit the curb, which caused the truck to go airborne. The truck then hit a parked vehicle, rotated the parked vehicle and pushed it back into another parked vehicle, causing further damage. The truck then hit a utility pole where it came to rest. Putman was wearing a seat belt and refused medical treatment and transport. He was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway and not having insurance on the vehicle.
Brandy L. Fuller, 33, of Covington, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township Jan. 23. Fuller was traveling west in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when she lost control of the car on the snow-covered roadway and drove off the east side. The car then hit a ditch and mailbox, rolled onto its roof and came to rest in the east bound lane. She was wearing a seat belt and was issued a warning for speeding.
Noel F. Ross, 35, of Wellsboro, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 660, Charleston Township Jan. 23. Ross was traveling east in a 2006 Buick Rendevous when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow covered roadway and drove off the right side, hit a utility pole and the front of a residence, coming to rest there. He was traveling to SSMH, Wellsboro for treatment of his injuries and issued a warning for speeding.
An unnamed driver fell asleep at the wheel of their car while driving on Route 49, Nelson Township Jan. 21. The driver was traveling west in a 2016 Dodge Dart, when they went off the north side of the road, hit an embankment and stopped. No injuries were reported.