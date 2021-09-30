Crashes
Joseph C. Little, 34, of Morris Run, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on the Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township Sept. 10. Little was traveling west in a 2005 GMC Sierra when he lost control as he negotiated a right curve, traveling across the eastbound land and off the road. The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned. Little was wearing a seat belt and refused transport to a medical facility. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Michael L. Hamm, 68, of Wellsboro; Cheryl H. Walters, 60, of Mansfield and Eugene E. Seeley, 63, of Covington, all were driving separate vehicles in a crash at the intersection of the Whitneyville Road and Route 6, Charleston Township, Aug. 31. Walters was the only one to suffer injury in the three vehicle crash. Walters was traveling west on Route 6 in a 2005 Toyota Prius, when Hamm began to cross Route 6 in a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban in front of her from the Ashley Road. Walters hit the SUV, and continued down the road for a short distance. The Suburban rotated in the roadway and hit a 2020 Ford F250 Supercab operated by Seeley, that was stopped on the Whitneyville Road. Both the Suburban and the Prius sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Walters was transported to UPMC Wellsboro with injuries of unknown severity. All drivers were wearing seat belts.
Derek T. Dreps, 20, of Mainesburg, and Kirsten L. Dreps, 19, of Liberty, escaped injury in a reported vehicle fire on South Main Street, Richmond Township Sept. 24. Police determined that the front driver side wheel axle on the 2004 Ford Ranger pick-up truck collapsed as it traveled north. The truck, operated by Derek Dreps, continued north for a few feet but did not catch fire. Both Dreps were wearing seat belts. The truck was towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
Police are looking for information about the person who used a 49-year-old Mansfield man’s information to apply for unemployment benefits on Sept. 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Harassment
Mark Johnston, 38, was issued a non-traffic citation for harassment following an incident at 402 Charleston Road, Charleston Township Sept. 3, during which he allegedly grabbled the 71-year-old female victim’s shoulder following an argument.
Theft
A wallet belonging to a 19-year-old Mansfield woman and containing $600 was believed stolen when she dropped it at 2258 Charleston Road, Charleston Township on Aug. 13. The butterfly wallet was valued at $20. Anyone ¡with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Found property
A Toyota car key with OBX key chain was found along Route 328, Lawrence Township on Sept. 25, about a mile north of Route 287. The owner of the keys should contact state police at Mansfield for return of the keys.