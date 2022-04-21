DUI
Justin E. Kinslow, 28, of Bethlehem, and Courtney L. Williams, 32, of Osceola, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township April 11. Kinslow, traveling south in a 2013 Ford Focus, crashed into the back of a 2017 IC Bus operated by Williams, which was stopped at the railroad crossing. Both were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries reported.
Alan J. Osborne, 62, of Morris, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township April 15. Osborne was traveling north in a 2006 Nissan Versa and negotiating a slight left curve when he attempted to swerve around rocks that had fallen into the roadway and drove onto an embankment and hit a guide rail. Osborne was not wearing a seat belt and was injured but refused transport by Morris Firemen’s Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet PT Cruiser was found to be possibly driving under the influence of intoxicants after they crashed their car on Lambs Creek Road, Richmond Township April 10. Police said the driver veered off the roadway and hit an embankment, damaging the vehicle’s front end. They were cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
A motorist stopped alongside Route 49 in Lawrence Township April 9 in a disabled 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when police stopped to investigate and was subsequently arrested. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
A 17-year-old male of Mainesburg was arrested for harassment following a dispatch to an inactive dispatch on Dewey Hollow Road, Sullivan Township April 11. The 68-year-old victim said the teen had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend who was staying the night and pushed his grandmother’s face with an open hand. The teen was located at a friend’s house and will be cited for harassment.
Simple trespass
A 28-year-old Blossburg man was arrested for trespassing on private property at Pitts Road, Richmond Township April 16. The man was fishing in the victim’s pond and refused to leave after being told to do so several times. Charges were filed in district court.
Terroristic threats
Michael Gilbert, 63, of Tioga, was arrested for making terroristic threats after police responded to a disturbance at a location on Hillview Lane, Lawrence Township April 5 where a known actor was threatening a known victim. Gilbert was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun on school property while also being prohibited to possess such a weapon. Charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
Police are looking for two people, a 57-year-old male and 52-year-old female, both of Arnot, for burglary after they entered a Jayco camping trailer at Charleston Road, Charleston Township between Nov. 1, 2021 and April 15 and took about $810 in property. Stolen were an RCA 29” television, valued at $150; a 29” Furron television, valued at $600 and a television wall mount bracket, valued at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.