Strangulation
A 76-year-old Covington man of was the victim of strangulation by a 33-year-old Corning, N.Y., man on East Hill Road, Covington Township, Nov. 29, after he was forced to leave his residence with him. Police responded to the residence for a report of a missing person at 11:43 a.m. and found a note left by the victim to call 911 for help as he had left the scene with an unknown male. After they were located, the male was identified and charges were filed in district court. The investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place at the victim’s residence earlier in the day resulting in him being forced to leave against his will.
Crashes
Neither driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 660, Richmond Township, Dec. 23. Jacob J. Merando, 29, of Wellsboro, was pulling out of a driveway on Route 660 in a 1988 Volvo S70 when his car was hit by a 2001 Saturn Ion operated by Wyatt D. Bedell, 20, of Wellsboro, traveling on Route 660. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Christopher W. Crispin, 22, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township, Dec. 24. Crispin was traveling south in a 2011 Subaru Impreza when he lost control of the car on the wet roadway and hit the wired barrier causing disabling damage. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Christopher G. Digiacomandrea, 31, of Arlington, Va., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Lawrence Township, when he lost control of his 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck as he was attempting to pass another vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jesse D. Neal, 37, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cummings Creek Road, Farmington Township, Dec. 23. His truck reportedly hit an icy patch on the road and went into an uncontrolled skid while traveling south. The truck went off the road and hit an icy drift, overturning onto its roof. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The truck was towed from the scene.
Criminal mischief
A 60-year-old Canton man was the victim of criminal mischief when someone damaged his mailbox on Spencer Road, Union Township, Dec. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield at 570-662-2151.