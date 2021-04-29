Crashes
Joseph F. Derenzo, 30, of Elkland, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township April 10. Derenzo was traveling north in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to negotiate a left curve, lost control of the vehicle and hit a guide rail. The vehicle then overturned in the roadway. Derenzo refused treatment by Middlebury Ambulance EMTs and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. He was wearing a seat belt.
There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township April 21. Two vehicles, a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi operated by Kaytee L. Kemp, 20, of Wellsboro with passenger Dakota M. Sawyer, 26, of Middlebury Center, and a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by Danielle R. Reddig, 30, of Westfield, with three passengers including John J. Campbell Jr., 29, of Westfield, Mary M. Taft, 62, of Westfield and a two-year-old girl, were both traveling north when the front left wheel and tire of the Kizashi came off and went underneath the Santa Fe, causing damage to the undercarriage. Both drivers were able to bring their vehicles to a safe stop on the east berm. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Rebecca L. Winslow, 44, of Lock Haven, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township April 22. Winslow was traveling south in a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions and hit a guide rail. The car was towed from the scene.
Police are investigating a hit and run crash on Route 15, Liberty Township April 1. Someone driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when they lost control of the truck and began to rotate clockwise. The truck then went off the east side of the roadway, hit an embankment and began to roll over, coming to rest on the east side of the road. The driver left the scene in an unknown direction before police could get there.
Angela M. Gorg, 46, of Westfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Nelson Township April 4. Gorg was traveling west in a 2015 Buick LaCrosse when she drove off the north side of the road and hit a utility pole, sheering it. She was wearing a seat belt.
Todd W. Spicer, 56, of Westfield, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on California Road, Brookfield Township April 24. Spicer had entered the California Road from Scott Road in a 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara when the vehicle began to slide southwest, leaving 120 feet of skid marks before exiting the roadway and sliding across a marshy area for about 130 feet, while spinning 180 degrees. The rear of the vehicle collided with a cluster of small trees, continued for a short distance and came to rest at the edge of California Brook. Spicer then left on foot. He was charged with speeding.
Burglary
A 24-year-old man from Rutherford, N.J. was the victim of a residential burglary between Sept. 1, 2020 and April 14, when someone gained entry into his residence at 1951 South Main St., Mansfield and damaged an exterior door and door frame, valued at $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking for whoever tried to get into a residence by sticking his foot in the door and refusing to leave until he was told three times to go. The unknown person went to the residence in Delmar Township on April 7 and demanded to see auction items. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
A 28-year-old woman from Blossburg was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2005 Chevrolet on Route 15, Richmond Township April 24. Upon investigation it was discovered the passenger in the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending in district court.