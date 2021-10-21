Theft
State police are looking for whoever stole the title to a 2005 Dodge Caravan on Newtown Hill Road, Richmond Township between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Criminal mischief
Police are looking for whoever cut the tires on a 2001 Dodge Chrysler at a residence on Route 49, Deerfield Township Oct. 12. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Crashes
Alanda L. Neal, 36, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 660, Charleston Township Oct. 11. Neal was traveling west in a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker when she left the roadway and hit a utility pole and an underground transformer on the north side of the roadway. She was wearing a seat belt.
Andrew F. Padelski, 34, of Scranton, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Glenn Road, Deerfield Township Sept. 4. Padelski was traveling on a 1983 Polaris at the intersection with Merrick Hill Road when he was hit by a hit and run driver, causing minor injuries Padelski.
Joshua J. Todaro, 27, of Elkland, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Lawrence Township Oct. 12. Todaro was traveling west in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta when he allegedly swerved to miss a deer in the road and drove off the road, eventually hitting a tree, and the car rolled over onto its roof. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for speeding.