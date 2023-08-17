State police Labor Day roving patrols
Roving patrols and check points will be conducted by state police during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend in high DUI related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data. Drivers are also reminded to move over to an open lane and/or reduce speed when they see police stopped along the roadway with emergency lights activated, or other emergency vehicles with lights activated and always remember to wear a seat belt.
Assault
Tommy Phillips, 45, of Westfield, was arrested for assault after police were dispatched to an address in Westfield Aug. 10 and found that he had punched the 44-year-old female victim several times and used a dog leash to strangle her. Charges were filed in district court.
Crashes
Both drivers were uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Richmond Township Aug. 10. Both vehicles, a 2018 Toyota Corolla and a 2022 Jayco Odyssey, were traveling south around 4:20 p.m. when the Corolla hydroplaned on the wet roadway and hit the Odyssey, causing minor damage. The Corolla then hit the guide rail causing damage the front left bumper. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Jayco was driven from the scene. The Corolla was towed.
A deer versus vehicle crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township on Aug. 10 resulted in no injuries Aug. 10. The driver, who was not identified, hit a deer that was crossing the road in front of him at around 7:20 a.m. The driver hit the dear head on near the right front headlight and front fender of the 2018 Nissan Versa. The vehicle was drivable but was towed at the driver’s request. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
DUI
Nicholas Saniga, 30, of Covington, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT on Route 287, Middlebury Township Aug. 3.
A 22-year-old woman of Wellsboro was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2010 Subaru Forester on South Main Street, Richmond Township Aug. 5. Driving under the influence of intoxicants charges are pending in district court.
Theft
State police are warning social media users to be wary of scams involving gift cards after a victim attempted to purchase male enhancement pills from various people on Facebook on July 4.