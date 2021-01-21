Crashes
Madeline I. Kent, 19, of Wellsboro and James L. Mattes, 45, of Saylorsburg, escaped injury in a two vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township, Jan. 13. Kent was turning onto Route 6 out of the Weis Market parking lot in a 2005 Ford Escape, when she was hit by a 2020 Freightliner operated by Mattes, which was traveling east. Police said Kent failed to stop at the stop sign. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
A female driver was uninjured in a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Route 287, Middlebury Township, Jan. 15. For an unknown reason, the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax lost control of the car and drove over the embankment into a grassy area. She was wearing a seat belt and the car was driven from the scene. The driver was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Snow- and ice-covered roads may have contributed to a one-vehicle crash on Route 549, Rutland Township, Jan. 1. The driver of a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling south when they lost control of the truck, which went into an uncontrolled skid, traveled off the roadway and overturned onto its drivers side. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and will be charged in district court. He was wearing a seat belt and the truck was operable.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Routes 287 and 6, Delmar Township, Jan. 14. James E. Gauthier, 58, of Westfield, was stopped at the red light in a 2014 Ford Escape in the right turning lane and the other vehicle was in the left turning lane. The unknown vehicle cut the turn too sharp, hit the Ford with its rear wheels and then fled the scene. Neither Gauthier nor his passenger, Lisa A. Dewert, 56, of Westfield, were injured.
Keith C. Miller, 33, of Millerton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bear Creek Road, Jackson Township, Jan. 16. Miller was traveling south in a 2006 Chevy Silverado when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road, overcompensated steering back onto the road, then drove off the road and hit trees. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He was cited for failing to have an official certificate of inspection on the truck.
Wendall L. Martin, 27, of Wellsboro, and Jeremy H. Rivers. 33, of Odessa, Texas, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 287, Delmar Township, Jan. 11. No details about the crash were provided by police, except that Martin was driving a 2011 Ford F-350 and Rivers was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer when the crash occurred. All occupants of both vehicles were uninjured and were wearing seat belts, including Rivers’ passenger, Julia Rivera, 33, of Odessa, Texas.
Criminal mischief
Patricia Carson, 32, of Mansfield, was arrested for criminal mischief after a complaint of a disturbance on Whitneyville Road, Charleston Township, Jan. 1. It was determined that Carson had caused property damage to the residence and a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander. Charges are pending in district court.