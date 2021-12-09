Fatal crash
An 86-year-old Lockport, N.Y. woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on Route 49, Deerfield Township Dec. 2. Marion B. Gottfried was traveling east in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when she abruptly swerved into the west bound lane, into the front of a 2018 Ford F-150 SLT, deflecting off the pick-up truck. Gottfried was declared dead at the scene by the a deputy coroner and the pick-up driver, Shawn A. Watson, 38, of Knoxville, was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts. The road was closed for about two hours.
Car crash/fire
Luke K. Kaufmann, 29, of Mansfield, escaped injury in a vehicle fire on Mill Creek Road Dec. 2. Kaufmann was traveling west in a 2007 Subaru Outback when he drove off the road, through a field and became stuck in mud within feet of an abandoned house. The vehicle then caught fire for an unknown reason, catching the house on fire. Kaufmann was pulled from the burning car by a neighbor. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Crashes
A tractor-trailer driver was cited for speeding on Route 15, Lawrence Township Dec. 7, after he crashed the 2005 Peterbilt 369 tractor-trailer he was driving into an International Harvester LT 625. Both vehicles were traveling north, the tractor-trailer in the left lane, slowing down due to the snow covered road, and as he was slowing the trailer began to sway, hitting the side of the tractor causing minor damage. Both operators were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
There were no injuries in a one-vehicle crash involving a deer on Route 287, Middlebury Township Nov. 15. The un-named driver of a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway from the west side into the path of the Altima. The operator attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to do so in time. The crash caused functional damage to the vehicle’s front end but was able to be driven from the scene.
Marvie McGee, 80, of Elmira, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 549, Rutland Township, Nov. 28. McGee was traveling in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when she lost control of the vehicle in the snow while negotiating a left hand curve and hit an embankment. She was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. The car was towed from the scene.
Sydnee M. Pequignot, 21, of Canton, was possibly injured in a one-vehicle crash on Ogdensburg Road, Union Township Nov. 30. Her passenger, a one-year old male in a rear facing child safety seat, was not injured. Pequignot refused transport for both herself and the minor child. She was cited for speeding in the crash, which occured as she lost control of the 2012 Ford Fusion she was driving south for an unknown reason, and left the roadway, hitting a tree where it came to rest. The car was heavily damaged on the passenger side front hood and fender area. Pequignot was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The car was towed from the scene.
DUI crash/alcohol
Donald Richardson, 68, of Wellsboro, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a one-vehicle crash on Route 249, Middlebury Township, Nov. 8. Richardson was driving a 2004 Honda when he drove off the roadway and the car turned onto its right sided. Richardson told police he didn’t know what happened and troopers noticed a smell of alcohol coming from his person.