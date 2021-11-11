Theft-bad checks
Sheldon Willow, 54, of Osceola, is charged with writing a check to the Northern Tier Vet Clinic, Knoxville, on July 12 for $390.80 that was bad. Charges are pending in district court.
Theft by deception
Police are investigating a report of theft by deception-identity theft after someone obtained a loan for $2,365 at a financial institution in Utah on Sept. 30 using the victim’s identity and information.
DUI-alcohol
Amy Robinson, 43, of Lawrenceville, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after she walked into the Mansfield state police barracks in Richmond Township to report an incident on Oct. 8 and it was determined she was under the influence. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
William Knapp, 71, was charged with criminal trespass after he allegedly broke into and was living in a cabin at 3210 Arnot Road, Charleston Township on Oct. 18. Police received a call from the out of state property owner requesting they check on her property, where they found Knapp. He was transported to the Tioga County Prison where he was awaiting arraignment in district court.
Crashes
Duane F. Moss, 40, of Cohocton, N.Y., and his two passengers, Michael J. Wetherbee, 51, of Dansville, N.Y. and Kyle E. Drum, 37, of Wayland, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Tioga Township Nov. 6. Moss was traveling north in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when a deer ran out into the roadway into the path of the truck. The crash caused disabling damage to the truck, which had to be towed from the scene. The truck’s occupants were all wearing seat belts and were not injured or transported to any medical facility.
A 17-year-old male of Lititz suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Sullivan Township Nov. 6. The driver was traveling east in a 1999 Ford Ranger pick-up truck when he hit a large patch of ice in the roadway, was unable to regain control and drove off the road and into a ditch. The truck overturned onto its roof and came to rest. The driver was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Guthrie Hospital by Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance.
Melissa R. Pilgrim, 53, of Lawrenceville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Charleston Township Nov. 9. Pilgrim was traveling west in a 2016 Mazda CX-5 when a deer ran out into the roadway into the path of her car. Pilgrim was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to any medical facility.
Statutory rape
Police are investigating the possible sexual assault of a 15-year-old female in Charleston Township on Oct. 7.