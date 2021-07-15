Identity theft
Police are investigating three cases of identity theft that took place between July 1 and July 7.
A 48-year-old woman from Wellsboro reported that someone submitted an unemployment claim in her name on July 7.
A 55-year-old man from Wellsboro reported that someone had submitted an unemployment claim in his name on July 1.
A 53-year-old woman from Wellsboro reported that someone had submitted an unemployment claim in her name on July 2.
Crashes
There were no injuries in a two vehicle crash on South Main Street, Richmond Township June 30. A 17-year-old female driver was traveling south in a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C280 and Jeffrey A. Catherman, 46, of Wellsboro was traveling north in a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck when the Mercedes attempted to make a left turn and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, hitting the truck. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Mercedes sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The truck sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.
A rollover crash involving a Mack truck resulted in no injuries on Route 6, Richmond Township June 30. The driver, Cory J. Stilson, 47, of Harrison Valley, was traveling west when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and went off the road, hitting a mailbox, then traveled into a ditch, rolling onto the driver’s side. Stilson was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.